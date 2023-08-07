Painting of Modi as 'Vishwakarma' removed from Vadodara gallery

On the pretext of “hurting sentiments” two paintings featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been removed from an exhibition in Vadodara’s Maharaja Sayajirao University’s Faculty of Fine Arts titled ‘Modi@20’.
The removal of paintings depicting the PM as ‘Vishwakarma’ and ‘Dashbhuja’ have left the artists “surprised” and “hurt”, reported the Indian Express.
‘Vishwakarma’ is the Hindu God of craftsmanship and ‘Dashbhuja’ is referred to gods with ten hands shedding light on their ability to multi task.
“When we saw these two paintings, we asked the artists to explain. They told us that the painting of Parliament had PM Modi as Vishwakarma while the other painting was not directly connected to religion… We respectfully conveyed to them that they should refrain from… putting up pictures that could hurt the sentiments of a sect or community,” Ambika Patel, Dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts told the Indian Express.
The exhibition that started on August 6 was curated by Bhubaneshwar-based Suvadra Art Gallery and coordinated by Vadodara-based painter Jaydev Biswal. There are about 40 paintings and sculptures.
The space where the paintings were put up was leased by the Faculty of Fine Arts for a two-day exhibition on 20 years of PM Modi’s life in a public office.