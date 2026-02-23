<p>Jammu: Two balloons with a Pakistani Rs 5,000 currency note and a US dollar attached to them were recovered from a forward village in the Akhnoor sector near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu</a> on Monday, officials said.</p>.<p>The aeroplane-shaped white and red balloons were found stuck on a tree at Gunara village in the Khour <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/borders">border</a> belt, they said.</p>.<p>The balloons, also carrying a Pakistani mobile number and a QR code, appeared to have drifted to this side of the International Border from the Pakistan side, the officials said.</p>.Suspected Pakistani drone seen hovering over forward village in J&K's Samba.<p>While balloons landing from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> is a routine occurrence in the border belts, this is the first time that foreign currency notes were found attached to them.</p>.<p>On Sunday, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bsf">BSF</a> seized 16 red balloons that had crossed over from the Pakistan side and landed in the fields in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district, the officials said.</p>.<p>On Sunday evening, a rusted grenade was found in the Dharyalla forest area in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, they added. </p>