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'Pak did not get isolated as it had been after Mumbai attack': Congress jabs govt on Operation Sindoor anniversary

Jairam Ramesh said 'Indian embassy in Indonesia acknowledged that India had lost aircraft on May 7, 2025 because of the constraints laid down by its political leadership'
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 06:44 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 06:44 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsOperation Sindoor

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