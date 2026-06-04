Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Pakistan alleges India in 'grave violation' of Indus Water Treaty by diverting Chenab water to Beas

Under the treaty, Pakistan received water from western rivers Chenab, Jhelum and Indus, while India had complete rights over eastern rivers, Sutlej, Beas and Ravi.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 14:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 June 2026, 14:21 IST
India NewsPakistanIndiaIndus Water TreatyChenab

Follow us on :

Follow Us