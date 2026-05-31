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Pakistan-backed ISI underworld group planned attacks to avenge mosque razing in Mumbai: Report

The arrested suspects had allegedly conducted a recce of the Garib Nagar demolition drive and sent videos and photographs of police deployment to their handlers in Pakistan.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 12:40 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 12:40 IST
India NewsPakistanMumbaiDelhiTerrorismISI

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