Pakistan-based terrorist threatens attack on India's trains, Hindu leaders, police: Report

A Pakistan-based terrorist has released a video on Telegram urging his followers to carry out large-scale train derailments in Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of the nation, The Times of India reported.
Farhatullah Ghori told his supporters to 'target supply chain' and 'cripple infrastructure', the publication reported, also noting that the terrorist went on about other methods to cause disruptions.
These include targeting petrol pipelines, and logistics chains, besides using firearms.
"The govt is targeting our properties through ED and NIA, but remain steadfast, we will usurp power sooner or later," he reportedly said.
His part on train derailment has set off alarm bells, as per TOI. A source told the publication that recent incidents are being looked into -- like on August 23 and 24, cement blocks were put at the same spot to derail a Vande Bharat train.
He also reportedly urged others to start a 'fidayeen war' targeting Hindu leaders and the police. "Experiment with different tactics to ascertain what works... where they are most vulnerable," he reportedly said.
Who is Farhatullah Ghori?
Ghori was unveiled as the mastermind behind numerous attacks by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He has been linked to the 2002 attack on the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar.
He is also believed to be the mastermind behind the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru.
Ghori has been on the radar of Indian agencies and his name has popped up in several instances. When Delhi police busted an Islamic State-inspired module, it turned out Ghori was the one pulling the strings, pretending to be an IS recruiter.
He hails from Hyderabad and was designated a terrorist by the Home Ministry in 2020. Ghori then operated from Lahore. TOI reported that Ghori's sudden visibility could be part of the ISI ploy to unseat communal harmony here.
"Most high-profile terrorists are under surveillance, and Pakistan has been treading carefully with the Financial Action Task Force sword looming over it. With Ghori now coming to the fore, Pakistan could evade responsibility by claiming that he was an Indian fugitive and denying his presence on its soil," an officer told the publication.
Published 29 August 2024, 13:42 IST