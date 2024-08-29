Pakistan-based terrorist threatens attack on India's trains, Hindu leaders, police: Report

A Pakistan-based terrorist has released a video on Telegram urging his followers to carry out large-scale train derailments in Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of the nation, The Times of India reported.

Farhatullah Ghori told his supporters to 'target supply chain' and 'cripple infrastructure', the publication reported, also noting that the terrorist went on about other methods to cause disruptions.

These include targeting petrol pipelines, and logistics chains, besides using firearms.

"The govt is targeting our properties through ED and NIA, but remain steadfast, we will usurp power sooner or later," he reportedly said.

His part on train derailment has set off alarm bells, as per TOI. A source told the publication that recent incidents are being looked into -- like on August 23 and 24, cement blocks were put at the same spot to derail a Vande Bharat train.

He also reportedly urged others to start a 'fidayeen war' targeting Hindu leaders and the police. "Experiment with different tactics to ascertain what works... where they are most vulnerable," he reportedly said.