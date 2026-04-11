Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Pakistan becoming peacemaker won't erase its past misdeeds': Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor expressed his belief that India's primary interest lies in achieving peace.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 14:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 April 2026, 14:21 IST
India NewsUSIranShashi Tharoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us