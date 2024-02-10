Pakistan election: PTI's loss reminiscent of 1987 J&K election 'rigging', says Mehbooba's daughter, NC hits back

Srinagar: Amid the alleged "rigging" of the general election in Pakistan, the leaders of the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the two main constituents of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), exchanged barbs here accusing each other electoral malpractice in the past.

Iltija Mufti, daughter and Media Advisor of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, triggered the exchange with an oblique reference to the role of the National Conference in the alleged rigging of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in 1987.

"Sad to see victory snatched from @ImranKhanPTI and elections rigged in Pakistan. For the people of Kashmir, it's reminiscent of the 1987 election followed by mass electoral fraud. Uncanny similarities between the crackdown on Jamaat leaders then and PTI now," Iltija Mufti posted on X.