<p>Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday further extended the ban on Indian aircraft from using its airspace for another month.</p>.<p>Pakistan has kept its airspace shut to Indian flights since April 24, 2025, a move that reportedly caused a loss of billions of rupees to the Indian airlines.</p>.<p>The Pakistan Airports Authority said in the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that “all Indian-registered, leased, commercial and military aircraft will remain barred from Pakistani airspace until 5 am on May 24, 2026”.</p>.<p>The notice was issued days before the previous one was set to expire on April 24.</p>.Second round of talks hang in balance as Iran yet to confirm presence, US officials prepare to leave for Pakistan.<p>Pakistan closed its airspace for Indian airlines following tension in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, for which New Delhi blamed Islamabad.</p>.<p>Pakistan, however, rejected the allegations and also called for a transparent inquiry.</p>.<p>India, in response, also closed its airspace to Pakistani airlines. Pakistan has imposed such restrictions on India for the first time.</p>.<p>The ban has hit commercial Indian airlines badly as they used Pakistani airspace to operate most of their flights to and from different Indian cities to Gulf countries in particular.</p>.<p>Airspace closures were previously enacted during the 1999 Kargil conflict and the 2019 Pulwama crisis. </p>