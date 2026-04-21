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Pakistan further extends airspace ban on Indian airlines till May 24

Pakistan has kept its airspace shut to Indian flights since April 24, 2025, a move that reportedly caused a loss of billions of rupees to the Indian airlines.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsPakistanAirspace

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