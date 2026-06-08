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Pakistan issues 737 visas to Indian pilgrims to take part in annual festival from June 10-19

During the visit, the pilgrims would, inter alia, visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 16:13 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 16:13 IST
India NewsPakistanVisasGurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

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