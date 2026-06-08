Pakistan issues 737 visas to Indian pilgrims to take part in annual festival from June 10-19

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> High Commission has issued 737 visas to Indian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pilgrims">pilgrims</a> to participate in an annual festival to be held ahead of the martyrdom day of a revered Sikh Guru, from June 10-19, according to an official statement.</p>.<p>The high commission in New Delhi made the announcement in the statement issued on Monday.</p>.<p>The Pakistan High Commission has issued 737 visas to pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled on the eve of the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, to be held in Pakistan from June 10-19, it said.</p>.Indian pilgrims celebrate the 556th birth anniversary Guru Nanak Dev ji in Pakistan's Nankana Sahib.<p>During the visit, the pilgrims would, inter alia, visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, it said.</p>.<p>Saad Ahmad Warraich, Charge d’Affaires of Pakistan to India, extended his heartfelt felicitations and wished the pilgrims a fulfilling yatra.</p>.<p>The issuance of visas is in the line with the government of Pakistan’s commitment to fully implement the Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, it said. </p>