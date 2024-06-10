Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Modi on taking oath as prime minister

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated on Monday Narendra Modi on being sworn in as prime minister for a third term, in the first response by Islamabad to election results across the border.

"Felicitations to @narendramodi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India," Sharif said in a post on X, a day after Modi took his oath and nearly a week after election results were declared on June 4.