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Pakistan stood isolated after Mumbai attacks, acquired global respectability now: Congress slams govt

The opposition party also called for a reset of the government's foreign policy but said Prime Minister Modi will most certainly not do it.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 06:35 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 06:35 IST
India NewsCongressPakistan

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