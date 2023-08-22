Home
india

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d'Affaires over killing of civilian at LoC

Last Updated 22 August 2023, 17:26 IST



Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register a strong protest over the killing of a 60-year-old civilian.

Pakistan on Monday claimed that Ghias, a resident of Oli village of Kotli district, was killed in 'unprovoked firing' at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nikial sector.

“Emphasizing the need for maintaining peace and tranquillity at the LoC, it was underscored that such acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, reaffirmed in February 2021,” the Pakistan Foreign Office said.

The Indian side was urged to investigate the incident, it said.

(Published 22 August 2023, 17:26 IST)
India News Pakistan Indian Army Defence Line of Control

