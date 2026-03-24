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Pakistan world's most polluted country, followed by Bangladesh; India at 6th spot: Report

Among cities, Uttar Pradesh's Loni is the most polluted, followed by Hotan in China and Byrnihat in Meghalaya, India. Delhi is at the fourth spot, followed by Faisalabad in Pakistan.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 11:36 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 11:36 IST
India NewsAir PollutionPollutionair quality

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