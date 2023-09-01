Home
Pakistani national held in Hyderabad for 'illegally' entering India

Last Updated 31 August 2023, 19:30 IST

A 24-year-old Pakistani national, who illegally entered India in 2022 and was residing in the city with his wife, was arrested on Thursday, police said.

Based on credible inputs, Faiz Mohammed from Shangal district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan, was apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) P Sai Chaitanya said in a release.

Faiz had entered India through Nepal border without a valid visa and had been staying illegally in the Kishan Bagh area here at the residence of his wife, who is from Hyderabad, they said.

A Pakistani passport and other documents were seized from his possession.

He came to Hyderabad to meet his wife and son after being promised by his in-laws to procure fake ID proof to enable him to stay in India.

A case was registered under relevant sections of IPC and the Foreigners Act against Faiz. The man's in-laws, who are named as accused in the case are absconding.

In 2018, Faiz had gone to UAE to work in a garments company. A year later, he met a 29-year-old woman from Hyderabad and helped her secure a job there.

The woman, subsequently, came back to Hyderabad in August 2022 and was staying at Kishan Bagh in the city.

Further investigations were on, they said.

(Published 31 August 2023, 19:30 IST)
India NewsHyderabadPakistan

