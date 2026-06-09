Pakistan's 'Fitna al Hindustan' narrative 'officially sponsored misinformation': India at UNSC

India accuses Pakistan of spreading 'officially sponsored misinformation' at the UNSC over the 'Fitna al Hindustan' narrative.

In one line

Key points

• Pakistan's 'Fitna' claim India condemned Pakistan's designation of groups in Balochistan as 'Fitna al Hindustan', alleging it is baseless propaganda to shift blame to India.

• Deep state's role The Indian envoy accused Pakistan's military establishment of fostering hostility with India to maintain power and divert attention from domestic issues.

• Constitutional amendment Pakistan's creation of the Chief of Defence Forces post via the 27th Constitutional Amendment was cited as evidence of military control.

• Afghanistan airstrikes condemned India criticised Pakistan's military strikes in Afghanistan during Ramadan, calling them hypocritical and causing civilian casualties.