Pakistan's 'Fitna al Hindustan' narrative 'officially sponsored misinformation': India at UNSC

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India accuses Pakistan of spreading 'officially sponsored misinformation' at the UNSC over the 'Fitna al Hindustan' narrative.
Key points
• Pakistan's 'Fitna' claim
India condemned Pakistan's designation of groups in Balochistan as 'Fitna al Hindustan', alleging it is baseless propaganda to shift blame to India.
• Deep state's role
The Indian envoy accused Pakistan's military establishment of fostering hostility with India to maintain power and divert attention from domestic issues.
• Constitutional amendment
Pakistan's creation of the Chief of Defence Forces post via the 27th Constitutional Amendment was cited as evidence of military control.
• Afghanistan airstrikes condemned
India criticised Pakistan's military strikes in Afghanistan during Ramadan, calling them hypocritical and causing civilian casualties.
• Blame-shifting tactic
India dismissed Pakistan's habit of blaming neighbours for its failures as an attempt to deceive the international community.
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Published 09 June 2026, 03:49 IST