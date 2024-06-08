Pakistan’s former information minister calls for friendship with India

Pointing out that Indian Punjab is just a few kilometres away from here but Pakistanis have to take a flight via Dubai to go there, Chaudhry said: “There should be no visa between the two countries. Now, the time has come that both the archrivals need to talk of friendship on an equal basis.” Chaudhry warned that India and Pakistan will encounter substantial water challenges in the Indus Basin over the next 15 years, therefore, they will have to talk to each other and said, “Failure to accomplish cooperation over the matter of water could result in the region becoming unstable.”