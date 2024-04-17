Pakistan’s Punjab police book man for torturing his Indian wife

Farzana had a son and a daughter from her first marriage while Elahi had six children from his first two wives and this was his fourth marriage.

For the first three years of their marriage, they stayed in the UAE and had two children. In late 2018, the couple moved to Lahore, the capital of Pakistan's Punjab province.

"Our quarrels started when my husband bought a big house and a commercial plaza in the name of my children in Rehman Gardens Lahore as his daughters from his first wife were against this," Farzana said and added subsequently, Elahi started torturing her and asked her to go back to her own country, India.

"Elahi even told local police that I was staying here illegally. After that, a couple of policemen along with two others came to my house and took me forcibly to Wagah Border to deport me. I protested and told the authorities at Wagah that my two children were there and my husband wanted to get rid of me. On the intervention of some senior officials there, I was allowed to go home," she said.

"Last week, Elahi tortured me brutally, seized my passport and asked me to go back to India," she alleged.

She said she would not go back to India without her children. "I request the Pakistan government and Indian embassy to take notice of this and recover my passport from Elahi after arresting him," she said and also requested the police to provide her protection.