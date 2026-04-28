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Pan masala: FSSAI moots replacing plastic packaging with eco-friendly materials

Sachets using plastic material should not be used for storing, packing or selling gutkha, tobacco and pan masala, it added.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 16:18 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 16:18 IST
India NewsFSSAIpan masala

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