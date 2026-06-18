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Panchayati Raj Ministry proposes unique coding, digital mapping of every village road

The proposed Intra-Village Road Coding and Grading System seeks to create a standardised framework for naming, coding and digitally mapping all internal village roads.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 15:54 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 15:54 IST
India NewsPradhan Mantri Gram Sadak YojanaRoadsPanchayati Raj

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