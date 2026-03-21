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Panel asks EC to ensure fair voter process drive amid questions raised about electoral rolls revision

The panel emphasises the need for adequate safeguards for vulnerable sections, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities, economically weaker sections and migrant populations.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 08:50 IST
India NewsParliamentElection Commissionelectoral rollsspecial intensive revision

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