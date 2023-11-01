Pannun acknowledges Trudeau's role in initiating dialogue about India's handling of Khalistan issue

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, leader of the banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), who has been designated as a terrorist in India, made a statement on Sunday evening, emphasising Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's impact on discussions surrounding India's handling of the Khalistani independence movement.
Top sources from the Indian government acknowledged that "the statement is a clear reflection of what the Government of India has been saying for a period of time."
They expressed concern that Trudeau's engagement with individuals like Pannun could have unintended consequences reported News18.
Pannun also pointed out that Trudeau's actions have emboldened Khalistani supporters, allowing them to voice their opinions more openly without fear of retribution.
Relations between India and Canada have soured following Trudeau's allegations in Parliament regarding the involvement of a foreign agent in the killing of Khalistan separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Trudeau claimed to possess intelligence inputs and evidence suggesting that the Indian government might be connected to Nijjar's death. These allegations denied by New Delhi, led to reciprocal expulsions of diplomats from both countries.
Nijjar was assassinated by unidentified gunmen outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, Canada, on June 18. He was the leader of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force and had been designated a terrorist by the Indian government under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in 2020.
Interpol had also issued red corner notices against him on multiple occasions, with the first one dating back to 2016.
Despite two unsuccessful referendums for Khalistan in Canada, Pannun revealed plans to organize more in Abbotsford, Edmonton, Calgary, and Montreal in 2024.
Reports have highlighted how Trudeau's approach allows individuals with alleged terrorist ties to operate freely in Canada, with limited cooperation in investigations, despite their status as declared offenders and subjects of federal agency scrutiny.
In addition to these concerns, intelligence sources suggest that Pannun is receiving funding from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
They accuse him of running an immigration racket, exploiting Punjab's youth born after 1984 by inciting anti-India sentiments and encouraging migration to countries like Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.
Pannun's activities appear to involve attacking Indian leaders, promoting anti-India sentiments, and using gurdwaras in the UK, Canada, and the USA as hubs for such activities, with alleged visits by ISI operatives.