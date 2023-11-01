Pannun acknowledges Trudeau's role in initiating dialogue about India's handling of Khalistan issue

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, leader of the banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), who has been designated as a terrorist in India, made a statement on Sunday evening, emphasising Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's impact on discussions surrounding India's handling of the Khalistani independence movement.

Top sources from the Indian government acknowledged that "the statement is a clear reflection of what the Government of India has been saying for a period of time."

They expressed concern that Trudeau's engagement with individuals like Pannun could have unintended consequences reported News18.