Rishabh Pant dropped from India's ODI squad and loses Test vice-captaincy to KL Rahul for Afghanistan series.

In one line

Key facts

• Pant's leadership change Rishabh Pant was removed as vice-captain of the Indian Test team and replaced by KL Rahul under Shubman Gill's captaincy.

• ODI squad exclusion Pant was also dropped from the ODI squad for the three-match series against Afghanistan starting June 14.

• Workload management Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja were rested from the Afghanistan series due to workload concerns.

• New squad inclusions Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, and Prince Yadav earned maiden call-ups to the Test and ODI squads.