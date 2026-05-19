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Concise summary of key highlights
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Rishabh Pant dropped from India's ODI squad and loses Test vice-captaincy to KL Rahul for Afghanistan series.
Key facts
• Pant's leadership change
Rishabh Pant was removed as vice-captain of the Indian Test team and replaced by KL Rahul under Shubman Gill's captaincy.
• ODI squad exclusion
Pant was also dropped from the ODI squad for the three-match series against Afghanistan starting June 14.
• Workload management
Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja were rested from the Afghanistan series due to workload concerns.
• New squad inclusions
Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, and Prince Yadav earned maiden call-ups to the Test and ODI squads.
• Series schedule
The Afghanistan series includes a one-off Test (June 6) and three ODIs (June 14–24) across Mullanpur, Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Chennai.
Key statistics
June 14
ODI series start date
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Published 19 May 2026, 11:43 IST