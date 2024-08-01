Paper leak outside, water leak inside: Opposition takes dig at Modi govt over 'leak' in Parliament building

In a post on X, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, "New parliament lobby is leaking water. Given the building is a monstrous edifice to Narendra Modi's ego it is only fitting that it has got shaky post 2024 lok sabha results. Bharat Mandapam leaks another case in point." TMC MP Sagarika Ghose said the new Parliament building has no porch and steep precipitous steps and last night when there was a cloudburst in Delhi, it was the sturdy old Parliament building "which came to our rescue - sheltering us under its thoughtfully designed porch and providing some dry ground".