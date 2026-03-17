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Parenthood not a solitary function: Supreme Court urges Centre to bring law recognising paternity leave

SC said that although the father is present at the periphery of infancy, he is not present in the intimate and irreplaceable way that society has always presumed the mother must be.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 13:56 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 13:56 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtpaternity leave

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