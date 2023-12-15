'Pariksha Pe Charcha' aims to transform stress into success: PM Modi

Responding to another post celebrating two years of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Modi said, 'Kashi continues to prosper, scaling new heights of progress across diverse sectors including infrastructure, culture, tourism, commerce, innovation and more.'

Reacting to another post which talked about taking ahead the PM's vision of India as a reading nation and residents of Pune setting the Guinness World Record for the largest reading activity on December 14 at SP College, Pune, Modi said, "Commendable effort to spread the joys of reading. Compliments to those involved."

In another post on X, Modi said there is immense enthusiasm as Kashi once again prepares to welcome people for Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a celebration of rich cultures.