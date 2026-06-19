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Parimal Nathwani becomes four-time Rajya Sabha MP, triggers cross-voting allegations in I.N.D.I.A bloc

Rivals refer to his closeness with the BJP leadership and cite several instances, including the voting on the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 last year.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 10:13 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 10:13 IST
India NewsRajya SabhaIndia PoliticsI.N.D.I.A

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