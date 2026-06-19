Parimal Nathwani becomes four-time Rajya Sabha MP, triggers cross-voting allegations in I.N.D.I.A bloc

<p>New Delhi: Parimal Nathwani, a three-term MP, has not just won his fourth <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya%20sabha">Rajya Sabha </a>election but has triggered unease in the I.N.D.I.A bloc as he managed at least five votes from rivals with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> pointing fingers at its two allies RJD and CPI(ML)L.</p><p>The 70-year-old senior corporate executive, known to be close to late Dhirubhai Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, has been a Rajya Sabha MP since 2008 -- he won twice from Jharkhand in 2008 and 2014 as an independent and in 2020 he shifted to Andhra Pradesh where YSR Congress fielded him as its candidate.</p><p>Rivals refer to his closeness with the BJP leadership and cite several instances, including the voting on the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 last year. </p><p>Even when a Whip was issued by the YSR Congress to vote against the Bill, he was the only party MP among the seven who voted in favour. Incidentally, YSR Congress is also learnt to have not complained against Nathwani for violating the Whip.</p>.5 BJD MPs, 1 from YSRC voted in favour of NDA-backed Waqf (Amendment) Bill.<p>In the past 18 years, the Rajya Sabha website showed that he has asked 1,980 questions and submitted eight special mentions. However, he has not tabled any Private Member's Bill during the time. </p><p>An analysis by PRS Legislative Research showed that Nathwani has had an attendance of 39 per cent since June 2009 and participated in debates and Zero Hour submissions 21 times.</p><p>Nathwani, a native of Gujarat capital Ahmedabad and considered close to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, chose to fight from Jharkhand again this time as a BJP-backed independent though the saffron party was short of four votes needed for ensuring victory. </p><p>Expecting votes from the rival camp, Nathwani landed up in Ranchi for the fight where the JMM-led coalition in which Congress, RJD and CPI(ML)L were members had enough MLAs to get its two candidates win. JMM fielded Baidyanath Ram, who eventually won one seat with 30 votes, while Congress fielded Pranav Jha. Nathwani won with 28 votes even when two BJP MLAs votes were rendered invalid while Jha ended up with 20 votes.</p><p>According to the Rajya Sabha website, Nathwani has declared assets worth Rs 755.05 crore and is described as an "industrialist, senior corporate leader/executive" who has a "professional doctorate" in management from National Institute of Management in Ahmedabad.</p>.'Malicious lie': CPI(ML)L rejects Congress charge over cross-voting in Jharkhand Rajya Sabha polls.<p>As Gujarat Cricket Board Vice President, Nathwani’s profile in the website said, he “successfully planned, monitored, supervised and executed” construction of ‘Narendra Modi Stadium’, the world’s largest cricket stadium, in Ahmedabad. He is presently president of the Gujarat State Football Association</p><p>Over the last 35 years, the profile said he has gathered extensive insights and knowledge about Gir lions, Gir fauna and flora as well as the Maldharis residing in and around Gir in Gujarat. </p><p>He is also the founder Chairman and Trustee of Reliance Rural Development Trust, an NGO that has carried out 6,246 works in 5,558 villages across 25 districts of Gujarat, and Founder Director, GEET Foundation, which promotes environmental and ecological tourism in Gir.</p>