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Parl panel calls for greater responsibility by social media platforms in reducing crime against women

The panel has noted that new-generation technologies such as Generative AI, IoT devices, machine learning, and 5G have created sophisticated avenues for exploitation.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 17:11 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 17:11 IST
India NewsCrime Against WomenSocial mediaParliamentary panel

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