Parliament security breach: Lalit Jha, suspected to be key conspirator, arrested from Delhi

Parliament security breach accused, Lalit Mohan Jha was arrested by Delhi Police late on Thursday.

Jha, a teacher from Kolkata, is suspected to be the key conspirator in the case.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber on Wednesday from the public gallery during Zero Hour.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- also sprayed coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

These four along with one more had been arrested earlier while the search was on for Jha.