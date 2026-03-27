<p>New Delhi: Parliament on Friday approved the Finance Bill 2026 with the Rajya Sabha returning it to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Lok%20Sabha">Lok Sabha</a> with a voice vote, completing the budgetary exercise for the next fiscal starting April 1.</p>.<p>The Lok Sabha had passed the bill on March 25, along with 32 amendments.</p>.<p>The Rajya Sabha returned the bill after a brief discussion, and Finance Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=nirmala%20sitharaman"> Nirmala Sitharaman </a>replied to queries raised by members.</p>.Bengaluru East City Corporation presents Rs 3,890-crore budget; banks on property tax collections for revenue.<p>The Union Budget 2026-27 envisages a total expenditure of Rs 53.47 lakh crore, an increase of 7.7 per cent over the current fiscal ending March 31.</p>.<p>The total capital expenditure proposed for the next fiscal is Rs 12.2 lakh crore.</p>.<p>It proposes a gross tax revenue collection of Rs 44.04 lakh crore and a gross borrowing of Rs 17.2 lakh crore.</p>.<p>The fiscal deficit for FY27 is projected at 4.3 per cent of GDP, lower than 4.4 per cent in the current fiscal. </p>