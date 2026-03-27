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Parliament approves Finance Bill 2026

The Rajya Sabha returned the bill after a brief discussion, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied to queries raised by members.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 12:54 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 12:54 IST
India NewsNirmala SitharamanParliamentLok SabhaRajya SabhaFinance bill

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