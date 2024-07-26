BJP, Opposition spar over Bengal 'division' proposal in Lok Sabha; private bills taken up

New Delhi: The Opposition and ruling BJP MPs on Friday sparred in the Lok Sabha with Trinamool Congress members raising the issue of ‘division’ of West Bengal. Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, during the Zero Hour, raised the issue and referred to Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region Sukanta Majumdar’s proposal for the division of the state to consider north Bengal as part of the Northeast.
In a video, Majumdar had also said that he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submitted a proposal to this end. Speaker Om Birla, however, did not allow Banerjee to raise the matter since it was uttered outside the House.
As disruptions ensued, Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju alleged that the Opposition was disrupting the House. “When it comes to the business of the government, the Opposition can object but why are you objecting to the normal authority of the house,” Rijiju asked.
To this Congress MP KC Venugopal responded and said that Rijiju gave statements outside the House against the Opposition.
“The primary duty of the Parliamentary Affairs Minister is to carry the house together. Unfortunately, yesterday, our Parliamentary Affairs minister gave a bad statement, a very condemnable statement,” Venugopal said. On Thursday, Rijiju held a press conference in his residence berating the Opposition’s conduct in the House.
Birla started the House’s proceedings by remembering the martyrs of the Kargil War. “Today our country remembers the courage and sacrifice of the Indian Army to protect the unity, sovereignty and integrity of India, celebrating the 25th annual remembrance of the Kargil Victory day,” Birla said as the House convened. The House observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect.
Several private members’ bills were taken up in the House. Among them was a legislation mooted by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to reserve 10 seats in Parliament for people under the age of 35. “We already hold the world record for the biggest gap between the average age of the population and the average age of Parliament. It is essential that the voices of young people be heard in the highest legislative organ of the country,” the Congress veteran said about the Bill on X.
DMK MP CN Annadurai introduced bills to amend the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005, and to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order 1950. Congress MP Shafi Parambil shares sought to introduce a Bill for the establishment of an Airfare Regulatory Board to regulate rising airfares.
Published 26 July 2024, 16:57 IST