BJP, Opposition spar over Bengal 'division' proposal in Lok Sabha; private bills taken up

New Delhi: The Opposition and ruling BJP MPs on Friday sparred in the Lok Sabha with Trinamool Congress members raising the issue of ‘division’ of West Bengal. Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, during the Zero Hour, raised the issue and referred to Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region Sukanta Majumdar’s proposal for the division of the state to consider north Bengal as part of the Northeast.

In a video, Majumdar had also said that he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submitted a proposal to this end. Speaker Om Birla, however, did not allow Banerjee to raise the matter since it was uttered outside the House.