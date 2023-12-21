Parliament, borders, society, nothing safe under BJP rule: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Just imagine that the people killed in the Manipur violence were cremated only after eight months. When questions were asked in the Parliament regarding Manipur, the government instead of taking responsibility gave incoherent answers." "Now even Parliament in which the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) himself sits is no longer safe, but about 150 MPs were suspended after asking questions," the Congress general secretary said.