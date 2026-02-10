LIVE
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates| BJP urges Speaker to take action against Oppn MPs for Feb 4 ruckus
Hello Readers! Both the Houses of the Parliament are set to debate on Union Budget 2026. The ruckus ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the Lok Sabha on February 4 has gained steam as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the PM of being scared on Monday. BJP's women MPs have written to Speaker Om Birla requesting to take action on the MPs who created the ruckus. Stay tuned with DH for live updates of Tuesdays proceedings.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 04:05 IST
Highlights
09:2610 Feb 2026
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Opposition leaders to meet on Tuesday 10 am to discuss floor strategy in Parliament
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Samajwadi Partyto support No Confidence Motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Congress' Manish Tewari demands discussion on India-US trade agreement
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | BJP's women MPs write to Speaker Om Birla demanding action on Opposition leaders
