LIVE Parliament Budget Session Live Updates| BJP urges Speaker to take action against Oppn MPs for Feb 4 ruckus

Hello Readers! Both the Houses of the Parliament are set to debate on Union Budget 2026. The ruckus ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the Lok Sabha on February 4 has gained steam as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the PM of being scared on Monday. BJP's women MPs have written to Speaker Om Birla requesting to take action on the MPs who created the ruckus. Stay tuned with DH for live updates of Tuesdays proceedings.