LIVE Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Rahul Gandhi to speak in Lok Sabha today

Hello Readers! After a prolonged impasse, the Lok Sabha witnessed a discussion on the union Budget 2026 in the post lunch session on Tuesday. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is set to address the House during today's session. The Rajya Sabha is will also continue the discussion on the Budget. Stay with DH to track all the updates!