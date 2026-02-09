LIVE Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Oppn looks to raise US trade deal, silencing of Rahul

Hello readers! After the fiery showdown in both the Houses last week, the Parliament Budget session will resume today at 11 am. The Opposition is likely to raise the India-US trade deal in the House today. Lok Sabha has been witnessing disruptions since Monday afternoon after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was disallowed by the chair from quoting an article based on the excerpts of former Army chief M M Naravane's 'unpublished memoir' in which he has referred to the India-China conflict of 2020. Following which the Houses saw unabated protests by opposition members over various issues. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH.