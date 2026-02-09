LIVE
Hello readers! After the fiery showdown in both the Houses last week, the Parliament Budget session will resume today at 11 am. The Opposition is likely to raise the India-US trade deal in the House today. Lok Sabha has been witnessing disruptions since Monday afternoon after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was disallowed by the chair from quoting an article based on the excerpts of former Army chief M M Naravane's 'unpublished memoir' in which he has referred to the India-China conflict of 2020. Following which the Houses saw unabated protests by opposition members over various issues. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH.
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Oppn leaders to meet at Kharge's office at 10 am to discuss next step for Budget session
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | 40-50 opposition MPs had barged into Speaker's chamber before PM's scheduled speech in Parliament: Kiren Rijiju
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Parliament week: Opposition all set to question Indo-US trade deal, Union Budget
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | DMK Rajya Sabha floor leader Tiruchi Siva submits breach of privilege notice against Piyush Goyal for holding press conference on Indo-US trade deal before making a statement in Parliament
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | 'La-la-land': Karti Chidambaram questions Union Cabinet on Russian Oil purchase
