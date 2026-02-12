LIVE Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Houses likely to run smoothly

Hello readers! In a no-holds-barred attack on the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, participated in the debate on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha and alleged that the India-US interim trade deal was a "wholesale surrender", with India's energy security handed over to America and farmers' interests compromised. Responding to the debate, Nirmala Sitharaman said that it was the Congress-led UPA government which surrendered India's interest before international organisations "sold" the interest of poor and farmers. Both the Houses are likely to see normal functioning today. Stay tuned as we track all the updates.