Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | No privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi, says Rijiju
Hello readers! The first phase of the Budget Session is set for a busy finish in the Lok Sabha, where members are expected to open proceedings with tributes to former MP Bhagwan Dass Rathor before taking up a mix of legislative business, ministerial statements and official papers. The Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture is scheduled to place its report on strengthening India’s tourism sector through focused skill development, while Union ministers Prataprao Jadhav and Suresh Gopi are expected to address recommendations on mental healthcare, CGHS and the petroleum and natural gas sector. Catch all the latest updates here on DH!
We decided to bring in a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi but since a member (Nishikant Dubey) is bringing in a substantive motion, we will stick to that: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju
'He disturbs Parliament and never wants Parliament to function properly': BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra on Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's statement regarding the Privilege Motion moved by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey
