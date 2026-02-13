LIVE Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | No privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi, says Rijiju

Hello readers! The first phase of the Budget Session is set for a busy finish in the Lok Sabha, where members are expected to open proceedings with tributes to former MP Bhagwan Dass Rathor before taking up a mix of legislative business, ministerial statements and official papers. The Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture is scheduled to place its report on strengthening India’s tourism sector through focused skill development, while Union ministers Prataprao Jadhav and Suresh Gopi are expected to address recommendations on mental healthcare, CGHS and the petroleum and natural gas sector. Catch all the latest updates here on DH!