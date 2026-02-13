Menu
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | No privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi, says Rijiju

Hello readers! The first phase of the Budget Session is set for a busy finish in the Lok Sabha, where members are expected to open proceedings with tributes to former MP Bhagwan Dass Rathor before taking up a mix of legislative business, ministerial statements and official papers. The Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture is scheduled to place its report on strengthening India’s tourism sector through focused skill development, while Union ministers Prataprao Jadhav and Suresh Gopi are expected to address recommendations on mental healthcare, CGHS and the petroleum and natural gas sector. Catch all the latest updates here on DH!
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 06:13 IST
11:4313 Feb 2026

We decided to bring in a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi but since a member (Nishikant Dubey) is bringing in a substantive motion, we will stick to that: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju

11:4013 Feb 2026

'He disturbs Parliament and never wants Parliament to function properly': BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra on Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's statement regarding the Privilege Motion moved by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

11:2913 Feb 2026

Opposition protests in Parliament demanding resignation of Union Minister Hardeep Puri over Epstein Files

11:1313 Feb 2026

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid Opposition protests

11:0313 Feb 2026

Lok Sabha proceedings begin

Published 13 February 2026, 05:39 IST
