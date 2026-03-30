LIVE Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates| Lok Sabha to discuss government's efforts for Naxal-free India

Hello readers! Parliament set to resume today and Lok Sabha is to take up discussion on the government's efforts to free the country from left-wing extremism. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the bill, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for further consideration. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha, to take up Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, for further consideration. Stay tuned as we track the updates here on DH.