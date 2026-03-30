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Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates| Lok Sabha to discuss government's efforts for Naxal-free India
Hello readers! Parliament set to resume today and Lok Sabha is to take up discussion on the government's efforts to free the country from left-wing extremism. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the bill, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for further consideration. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha, to take up Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, for further consideration. Stay tuned as we track the updates here on DH.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 04:18 IST
Highlights
09:1030 Mar 2026
Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates | The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, is to be further discussed in Lok Sabha
09:1030 Mar 2026
Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha to discuss government's efforts for Naxal-free India
Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates |
Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates | The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, is to be further discussed in Lok Sabha
Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha, to take up Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, for further consideration
Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha to discuss government's efforts for Naxal-free India
Published 30 March 2026, 03:49 IST