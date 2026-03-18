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Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates | 'Prem humare saath, shaadi Modi ke saath': Kharge quips at Deve Gowda

Hello readers! The discussion the LPG shortage saw participation, as Members debated on the supply being prioritised. The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a resolution to revoke suspension of the eight opposition MPs. Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha demanded a discussion on working of either the Ministry of Commerce and Industry or the Ministry of External Affairs, in a letter to Chairman C P Radhakrishnan. Track the latest updates of the proceedings with DH!
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 06:19 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 04:51 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNirmala SitharamanNarendra ModiParliamentLok SabhaRajya Sabha

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