LIVE
Parliament Budget Session Live | Govt to table corporate laws amendment bill in Lok Sabha today
Hello readers, Parliament Budget session is set to resume today. Last week, the discussion on LPG shortage saw participation as members debated on the supply being prioritised. Today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move that The Finance Bill, 2026, to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2026-2027, be taken into consideration. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 03:50 IST
Highlights
08:3123 Mar 2026
Parliament Budget Session Live | Opposition MPs, activists seek rollback of transgender bill, say law could dilute rights
08:3123 Mar 2026
Parliament Budget Session Live | We are ramping up domestic LPG production capacity: FM in RS
08:3123 Mar 2026
Parliament Budget Session Live | Will soon introduce Seed and Pesticide Act in farmers' interest: Agriculture Min Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Parliament Budget Session Live | Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha
Parliament Budget Session Live | Nirmala Sitharaman to move that The Finance Bill, 2026 be passed
Parliament Budget Session Live | Opposition MPs, activists seek rollback of transgender bill, say law could dilute rights
Parliament Budget Session Live | We are ramping up domestic LPG production capacity: FM in RS
Parliament Budget Session Live | Will soon introduce Seed and Pesticide Act in farmers' interest: Agriculture Min Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Published 23 March 2026, 03:50 IST