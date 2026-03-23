LIVE Parliament Budget Session Live | Govt to table corporate laws amendment bill in Lok Sabha today

Hello readers, Parliament Budget session is set to resume today. Last week, the discussion on LPG shortage saw participation as members debated on the supply being prioritised. Today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move that The Finance Bill, 2026, to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2026-2027, be taken into consideration. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!