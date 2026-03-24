LIVE Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates | PM Modi to address Rajya Sabha on West Asia conflict

Hello readers! PM Modi spoke in the Lok Sabha on Monday, highlighting the key aspects of ongoing West Asia conflict. He said security of Indians is the priority in times of conflict. Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill. On Sunday, Opposition MPs, activists sought rollback of transgender bill, say law could dilute rights. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!