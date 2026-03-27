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Hello readers, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, was passed by the Parliament to amend the 2019 Act. The SC-appointed advisory committee on transgender rights has written to Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, urging the Centre to withdraw the bill, for removing the right to gender self determination. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 04:48 IST
Highlights
08:1627 Mar 2026
What is urgency to bring transgender bill now, asks SP's Jaya Bachchan
08:1627 Mar 2026
Supreme Court-appointed panel asks Centre to withdraw Transgender Persons (Amendment) Bill, 2026
08:1627 Mar 2026
Activists condemn transgender bill passage in Lok Sabha, say haste in Rajya Sabha 'scary'
What is urgency to bring transgender bill now, asks SP's Jaya Bachchan
Supreme Court-appointed panel asks Centre to withdraw Transgender Persons (Amendment) Bill, 2026
Activists condemn transgender bill passage in Lok Sabha, say haste in Rajya Sabha 'scary'
Published 27 March 2026, 04:45 IST