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Hello readers, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, was passed by the Parliament to amend the 2019 Act. The SC-appointed advisory committee on transgender rights has written to Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, urging the Centre to withdraw the bill, for removing the right to gender self determination. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!