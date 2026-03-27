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Hello readers, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, was passed by the Parliament to amend the 2019 Act. The SC-appointed advisory committee on transgender rights has written to Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, urging the Centre to withdraw the bill, for removing the right to gender self determination. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 04:48 IST
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Highlights
08:1627 Mar 2026

What is urgency to bring transgender bill now, asks SP's Jaya Bachchan

08:1627 Mar 2026

Supreme Court-appointed panel asks Centre to withdraw Transgender Persons (Amendment) Bill, 2026

08:1627 Mar 2026

Activists condemn transgender bill passage in Lok Sabha, say haste in Rajya Sabha 'scary'

08:1627 Mar 2026

What is urgency to bring transgender bill now, asks SP's Jaya Bachchan

08:1627 Mar 2026

Supreme Court-appointed panel asks Centre to withdraw Transgender Persons (Amendment) Bill, 2026

08:1627 Mar 2026

Activists condemn transgender bill passage in Lok Sabha, say haste in Rajya Sabha 'scary'

Published 27 March 2026, 04:45 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNirmala SitharamanNarendra ModiParliamentTMCMallikarjun KhargeLok SabhaRajya SabhaOm BirlaJairam RameshSamajwadi PartyShashi TharoorKiren Rijiju

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