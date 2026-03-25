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Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | RS to discuss Transgender Persons (Amendment) Bill
Hello Readers! Following the Lok Sabha's passing of Bill to amend law on protection and rights of transgender persons on Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha is set to discuss the proposed law. Stay tuned with DH for all the live updates.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 04:40 IST
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Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Rajya Sabha to discuss Transgender Persons (Amendment) Bill
Published 25 March 2026, 04:12 IST