Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | I.N.D.I.A. bloc to submit notice seeking removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Hello reader! On Wednesday, the Parliament addressed LPG crisis, as Hardeep Singh Puri said the LPG production has been increased by 28 per cent. The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is all set to submit a notice seeking removal of Chief Election Commission Gyanesh Kumar, and at least 193 MPs have signed the separate notices charging him on seven points. Stay tuned for the latest updates with DH.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 04:18 IST
07:2613 Mar 2026

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | I.N.D.I.A. bloc to submit notice seeking removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clashes with Lok Sabha MPs over supplementary demand for grants

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates |  India's crude supply position is secure: Hardeep Singh Puri

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | I.N.D.I.A. bloc to submit notice seeking removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clashes with Lok Sabha MPs over supplementary demand for grants

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates |  India's crude supply position is secure: Hardeep Singh Puri

Published 13 March 2026, 03:51 IST
