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Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates| Proceedings begin in both Houses

Hello readers! The two houses will resume today amidst discussion over the LPG shortage, West Asia conflict. MPs of the Opposition have submitted notices in both Houses seeking motion for removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The suspension of eight opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha is likely to be revoked, sources said, citing a decision taken at a meeting convened by Speaker Om Birla. Congress leader K Suresh said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to move a motion in the Lok Sabha for revoking the suspensions. Track all the live updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 05:49 IST
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Highlights
11:0117 Mar 2026

Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates| Proceedings begin in both Houses

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Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates| Suspension of 8 opposition MPs from LS likely to be revoked today

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Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates| Proceedings begin in both Houses

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Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates| Suspension of 8 opposition MPs from LS likely to be revoked today

Published 17 March 2026, 04:43 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiParliamentLok SabhaRajya SabhaLPG

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