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Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates | Proceedings to resume; RS polls for 37 seats across 10 states today
Hello readers! Parliament will resume today amid political sparring over West Asia crisis, LPG shortage. The Rajya Sabha elections will be held today in Bihar, Haryana and Odisha with the ruling BJP-led NDA attempting to minimise the Opposition's victory prospects in three seats by backing two independents linked to the saffron party and RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha. Meanwhile, Opposition MPs have submitted notices in both Houses seeking motion for removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Track all the live updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 03:34 IST
Highlights
08:1516 Mar 2026
Parliament Budget Session Updates | Two held for trying to 'bribe' Odisha Congress MLAs ahead of Rajya Sabha polls: Party sources
08:1516 Mar 2026
Parliament Budget Session Updates | Gyanesh Kumar ducks questions on opposition move to remove him as CEC
08:1516 Mar 2026
Parliament Budget Session Updates | Of cross-voting and defections: High stakes in Bihar, Haryana and Odisha Rajya Sabha polls
Parliament Budget Session Updates | All NDA candidates in Bihar for Rajya Sabha polls will win by huge margins: JD(U)
Parliament Budget Session Updates | Two held for trying to 'bribe' Odisha Congress MLAs ahead of Rajya Sabha polls: Party sources
Parliament Budget Session Updates | Gyanesh Kumar ducks questions on opposition move to remove him as CEC
Parliament Budget Session Updates | Opposition MPs submit notices in both Houses seeking motion for removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Parliament Budget Session Updates | Of cross-voting and defections: High stakes in Bihar, Haryana and Odisha Rajya Sabha polls
Published 16 March 2026, 03:34 IST