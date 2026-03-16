LIVE Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates | Proceedings to resume; RS polls for 37 seats across 10 states today

Hello readers! Parliament will resume today amid political sparring over West Asia crisis, LPG shortage. The Rajya Sabha elections will be held today in Bihar, Haryana and Odisha with the ruling BJP-led NDA attempting to minimise the Opposition's victory prospects in three seats by backing two independents linked to the saffron party and RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha. Meanwhile, Opposition MPs have submitted notices in both Houses seeking motion for removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Track all the live updates here, only with DH!