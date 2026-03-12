Menu
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | 'People of Kashmir not safe in your hands': Kharge on Farooq assassination bid

Hello readers! On Wednesday, the Opposition's resolution seeking removal of Om Birla as speaker rejected in Lok Sabha by voice vote. Amit Shah, in Lok Sabha, alleged Rahul Gandhi travels abroad during key parliamentary sessions, then says he is not allowed to speak. Kiren Rijiju claimed that the Congress was 'completely exposed' during the debate on an opposition resolution. Stay updated with DH.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 06:19 IST
11:4912 Mar 2026

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury calls for all-party meeting over LPG shortage

11:4812 Mar 2026

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Congress MP Shashi Tharoor urges government to reassure citizens over LPG shortage

11:1412 Mar 2026

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | BJP MP J P Nadda urges Congress not to politicise Farooq Abdullah's assassination bid

11:1112 Mar 2026

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | People of Kashmir not safe in your hand, says Mallikarjun Kharge in RS

11:0212 Mar 2026

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Speaker Om Birla returns to the Chair

Published 12 March 2026, 05:07 IST
