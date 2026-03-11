LIVE
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Amit Shah to address LS as debates on motion to remove Speaker Om Birla continues
Hello reader! The Opposition's resolution seeking removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will continue on Wednesday. Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to speak on the matter. On the no-confidence motion, Kiren Rijiju said parliamentary rules must be respected by all members. Stay updated with DH.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 05:37 IST
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Ruckus in LS even as zero hour continues
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav accuses Centre of not curbing inflation
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Congress MP Pramod Tiwari questions government on rise in LPG prices
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | 'Parliamentary rules must be respected by all members': Kiren Rijiju
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Amit Shah to speak on Oppn's resolution seeking removal of Om Birla
Published 11 March 2026, 04:40 IST