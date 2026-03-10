Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | LS to debate no confidence motion seeking Speaker Om Birla's removal today

Hello reader! The Lok Sabha is scheduled to debate the no confidence motion seeking Speaker Om Birla's removal today as the first day of the second leg of Budget session didn't take up the matter. On Monday, EAM S Jaishankar briefed both the Houses of Parliament on the West Asia conflict amid uproar from the Opposition. The government accused the Opposition benches of not following basic ethics of the House, after which the LS was adjourned for the day. Track the recent updates here!
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 03:25 IST
08:5510 Mar 2026

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | EAM's Parl statement bereft of any laser-eyed insights into paradigm global shift: Congress

07:5710 Mar 2026

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | The I.N.D.I.A. bloc to submit impeachment notice against Gyanesh Kumar

07:5710 Mar 2026

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Lok Sabha to debate no confidence motion seeking Speaker Om Birla's removal

