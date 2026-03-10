LIVE Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | LS to debate no confidence motion seeking Speaker Om Birla's removal today

Hello reader! The Lok Sabha is scheduled to debate the no confidence motion seeking Speaker Om Birla's removal today as the first day of the second leg of Budget session didn't take up the matter. On Monday, EAM S Jaishankar briefed both the Houses of Parliament on the West Asia conflict amid uproar from the Opposition. The government accused the Opposition benches of not following basic ethics of the House, after which the LS was adjourned for the day. Track the recent updates here!